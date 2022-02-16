Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF):

2/14/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

2/14/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

2/11/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

2/11/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

