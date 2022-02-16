Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF):

2/14/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $121.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00.

2/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $165.00.

2/5/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

1/13/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $187.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

