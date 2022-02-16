Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

1/31/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 7.6% and 4.38%, respectively. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

1/28/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $302.00.

1/28/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $334.00.

1/27/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $269.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 266.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

