Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) recently:
- 2/14/2022 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/14/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/3/2022 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.
NYSE MFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,960,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,437,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
