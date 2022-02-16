Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) recently:

2/14/2022 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/3/2022 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,960,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,437,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

