Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$81.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/7/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00.
Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.51 on Wednesday, reaching C$66.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,785. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
