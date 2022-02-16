Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently:
- 2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00.
- 2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00.
- 2/3/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $200.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry year to date. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, rising raw material costs are concerning. A typical seasonal slowing and record-high costs of natural gas in Europe are likely to weigh on margins. Owing to the current market situation and 6% fewer days than the prior year, Mohawk has provided year-over-year lower earnings view for the fourth quarter.”
MHK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.65. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,048. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
