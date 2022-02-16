Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently:

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00.

2/3/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $200.00.

1/19/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry year to date. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, rising raw material costs are concerning. A typical seasonal slowing and record-high costs of natural gas in Europe are likely to weigh on margins. Owing to the current market situation and 6% fewer days than the prior year, Mohawk has provided year-over-year lower earnings view for the fourth quarter.”

MHK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.65. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,048. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.