Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently:
- 2/15/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 2/13/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00.
- 2/5/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
- 1/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.
NYSE NNN opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
