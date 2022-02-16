Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

1/21/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$18.50.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.87. 435,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,067. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.