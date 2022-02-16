Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/10/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
- 1/21/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$18.50.
Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.87. 435,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,067. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 56.36%.
