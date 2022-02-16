Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

2/3/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $208.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $271.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $222.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

12/23/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

VRTX stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

