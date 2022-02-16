RED Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $512,324.70 and $18,546.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002411 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

