RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 608,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,792. RedBall Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

