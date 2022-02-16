Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,039.36 or 0.99998022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00390203 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.