Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Curtis W. Stoelting Sells 805 Shares

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RRX traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.90. 312,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,745. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54. Regal Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

