Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.21.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

