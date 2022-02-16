Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

2/11/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $825.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $754.00 to $728.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $605.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $692.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $756.00 to $754.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $585.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $694.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s performance has been outstanding in 2021. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales, and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

1/5/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $675.00.

1/3/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.15 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.73.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,347 shares of company stock worth $13,369,589 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.