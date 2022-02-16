RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
