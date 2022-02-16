Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

