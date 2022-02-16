Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 1.6%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 22,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.