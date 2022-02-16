Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 1.6%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 22,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.