Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

