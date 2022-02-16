Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 50,600 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eastern Bankshares worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.