Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.55 Million Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Rafael worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rafael by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rafael by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rafael by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rafael by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 3,864.53%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

