Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 534.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000.

NYSE:AWI opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

