Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $182.52 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.