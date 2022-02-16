Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 73,300 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.37% of Rocky Brands worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.