Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,594 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CRUS opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.