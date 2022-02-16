RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of RenaissanceRe worth $91,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,793,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

