Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RCII stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

