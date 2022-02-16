Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Repligen worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.70. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

