Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 16th (EGAN, IT, JEF, JILL, LAC, LAKE, LPTH, LVLU, MC, SPGI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 16th:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get eGain Co alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.