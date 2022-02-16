Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 16th (CRNCY, CROX, ENQUF, FSNUY, GEGYF, GLNCY, RANJY, RBLX, ROVVF, SAUHY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 16th:

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99).

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.60) to GBX 179 ($2.42).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77).

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $133.00 to $99.00.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

