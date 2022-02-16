Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 16th (CRNCY, CROX, ENQUF, FSNUY, GEGYF, GLNCY, RANJY, RBLX, ROVVF, SAUHY)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 16th:

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99).

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.60) to GBX 179 ($2.42).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77).

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $133.00 to $99.00.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.