Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TELUS (TU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TELUS (NYSE: TU):

2/14/2022 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/14/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

1/11/2022 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS has expanded 5G network to Quesnel as part of its C$13 billion investment in British Columbia through 2024. It expects to continue benefiting from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of superior connected experiences. The accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage. The company plans to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. However, its efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice services. A debt-laden balance sheet is denting its profitability. TELUS is selling its financial business to increase liquidity and reduce debt. Stiff competition from regional carriers poses another concern.”

1/7/2022 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

TU opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

