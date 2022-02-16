Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Udemy (UDMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY):

2/10/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Udemy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/3/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Udemy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/13/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Udemy Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

