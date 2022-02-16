Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

