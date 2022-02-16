Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.71) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($9.07) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($9.07) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.88) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – BAE Systems had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 602.20 ($8.15). The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

