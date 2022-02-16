Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% in 2021 due to higher volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders through dividends ($277 million) and share buybacks ($609 million). Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, rising operating expenses (rose 19% year over year in 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. For 2022, the company expects capex of $90-$100 million. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also concerning.”

2/4/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

1/27/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

1/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00.

1/6/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $4,672,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $5,502,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

