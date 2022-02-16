Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

2/15/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

2/4/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

1/6/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

1/5/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,695. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$38.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.60.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.