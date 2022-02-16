Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

2/11/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $815.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $680.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $740.00 to $765.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $796.00 to $837.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $650.00 to $660.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $720.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $785.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $695.00.

1/13/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00.

12/30/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $678.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.89 and a 200 day moving average of $637.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.84 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,947,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

