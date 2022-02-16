Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

