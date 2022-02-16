Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02 to $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 1,720,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,325. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

