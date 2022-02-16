Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.