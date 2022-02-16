REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.23. 4,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 247,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Get REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.