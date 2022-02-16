Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

