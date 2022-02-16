Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €122.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RNMBY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

