Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 12928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

