Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 390,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.