Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 390,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

