Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 391,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
