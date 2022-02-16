Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 391,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

