Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 390,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,239. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

