RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE RNG opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.57. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

