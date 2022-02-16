Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

