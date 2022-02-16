Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RHI opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.